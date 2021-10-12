Tahoe Donner hosts Winter Hiring Fair Oct. 16

Tahoe Donner is now hiring for the upcoming winter season and will host its Winter Hiring Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at The Lodge Restaurant & Pub at 12850 Northwoods Blvd. in Truckee.

Frequently voted “Best Place to Work in Truckee/North Lake Tahoe” by the local community, Tahoe Donner is hiring full-time and part-time positions at multiple amenities including the Downhill Ski Resort, Cross Country Ski Center, Trout Creek Recreation Center, and several Tahoe Donner restaurants like the award-winning Lodge Restaurant & Pub. Open full-time positions include:

Maintenance Worker

Human Resources Manager

IT Senior Support Analyst

Kitchen Supervisor

Member Services Technician

Architectural Standards Office (ASO) Inspector

Current seasonal positions include Ski Resort Lift Operators, Ski Instructors, Cooks, Parking Attendants, Ticket Sellers and more. See the full list of open positions.

Managers will be onsite at the Winter Hiring Fair to meet with candidates and answer questions. All interested candidates are encouraged to bring a completed application or be prepared to fill one out onsite. All applicants will receive a free lunch and those offered a position are entered for a chance to win an iPad. The complete list of open positions and the online application form is available at tahoedonner.com/jobs .

For questions regarding the Winter Job Fair and interview process, email jobs@tahoedonner.com or call 530-587-9415.





Source: Tahoe Donner