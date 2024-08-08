Tahoe Donner to host 5th Annual Wild West Fest on Aug. 31

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Donner’s Equestrian Center will host its 5th Annual Wild West Fest on Saturday, Aug. 31. The event, held at the center adjacent to the Alder Creek Adventure Center, will offer a range of family-oriented activities and entertainment inspired by the old frontier.

The festival will feature live music from local band Robby Gade and the Sagebrush Outlaws, as well as equestrian performances, including a roping demonstration by Kansas Carradine, an expert in equestrian entertainment with three decades of experience.

“Wild West Fest is a fun and unique way to celebrate the Labor Day weekend,” Lindsay Hogan, Director of Communications at Tahoe Donner, said. “The event has something for everyone.”

Children can enjoy a variety of activities, including pony rides, a petting zoo, rope throwing, a bounce house, face painting, arena games, a Western dress-up booth, and a craft corral.

Attendees can also savor a Chuck Wagon BBQ, which will offer ranch-style barbecue dinners available for pre-purchase. Drinks, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase as well.

Additional activities will include a high-country hoedown featuring a boot race and other Western-themed events suitable for all ages.

“This event is a great opportunity for families and friends to experience the spirit of the Wild West and enjoy the beauty and fun of our community.” Krystal Rae Mecham, Manager of the Tahoe Donner Equestrian Center, said.

Tickets for the 5th Annual Wild West Fest are available for purchase at tahoedonner.com/wild-west-fest

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.