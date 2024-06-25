Tahoe Donner’s Summer Music Series adds a new venue for 2024

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Donner is thrilled to announce the return of the popular summer music series “Music by the Meadow” and “Grooves by the Greens” and introduce a new weekly music series at the Alder Creek Cafe, all set to enliven the summer evenings of 2024 with free live outdoor performances by popular local musicians and bands.

Music by the Meadow will take place every Saturday night from July 13 to August 31 at Pizza on the Hill. From 5 to 7 p.m., attendees are invited to enjoy the serene meadow views and the lively tunes of local favorite bands and musicians. Bring a blanket, kick off your shoes, and dance under the pines as you soak in summer nights in Truckee. Recently voted the best kid-friendly restaurant in Truckee, Pizza on the Hill offers indoor and outdoor dining and a playground nearby to entertain the kids.

Grooves by the Green s will feature live music every Friday night from July 12 to August 30 at The Lodge Pavilion. From 6 to 8 p.m., relax and groove to the music of talented local bands with stunning fairway views as your backdrop. The Lodge Restaurant & Pub provides both indoor and outdoor dining options and a rotating weekly menu ensuring you can enjoy a delightful meal while listening to the sweet sounds of summer nights.

Grooves by the Greens Provided / Kylie Papson

And the new Sierra Summer Nights event will join the lineup this summer at Alder Creek Cafe, offering unique dining experiences and live outdoor music every week. Every Saturday night, the picturesque back patio at Alder Creek Adventure Center will be the perfect backdrop for a memorable Sierra summer evening under the stars. Enjoy great music, delicious food specials and unforgettable sunsets July 13 to August 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.

ACAC Outdoor Music Provided

This year’s series promises an eclectic mix of genres and performances, catering to all music lovers. The impressive lineup of artists includes:

Robbie Gade and Friends

The Socks

Funky Frontier

Ew Wave Crave

Ben Fuller

Wild Ginger

Down the Rabbit Hole

Dad’s Lame Playlist

And more!

Tahoe Donner is proud to have the support of our generous sponsors: The Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate | Chase Intl., Woodward Tahoe , Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center, and GaryAir Air Taxi whose contributions make these free live outdoor music shows possible.

“Summer in Tahoe Donner is truly special, and we are excited to offer these vibrant community events that bring people together to enjoy great music in beautiful settings,” said Lindsay Hogan, Director for Communications and Member Relations at Tahoe Donner. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to another fantastic summer of music, community and family fun.”

Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable summer filled with music, community, and the natural beauty of Tahoe Donner. For more information, please visit http://www.tahoedonner.com/summer-music