Tahoe Economic Summit returns this fall

The Tahoe Prosperity Center is hosting the 5th annual Tahoe Economic Summit, after a one year hiatus.

“Lake Tahoe may be made up of many communities, but we are one lake and one regional economy, so what affects some of us, affects all of us,” TPC said in their newsletter. “The annual Tahoe Economic Summit is an opportunity to catalyze change and take action for the benefit of our regional economy, while supporting our community, quality of life and environment.

The theme for 2022 is “Envision Tahoe.” Due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus the recent Caldor Fire, it is more critical than ever to look at economic diversification and recovery, said a press release. Government leaders, local residents, business owners, young professionals, start-up companies, developers, investors, and entrepreneurs are all encouraged to attend to help TPC build a resiliency strategy that will benefit Lake Tahoe and its communities.

Two keynote speakers will be presenting during the summit including.

Elmy Bermejo, is the Region IX administrator for the Small Business Association, oversees programs, offices, and operations in the Pacific region, serving Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, and Nevada.

Elmy Bermejo



Sheba Person-Whitley is the Regional Director U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration and manages a team of professionals spread throughout the American West focused on working with local, state, and Tribal governments, as well as other organizations, on applying economic development practices to regional needs by developing plans and projects for federal collaboration and investment.

Sheba Person-Whitley



The event will be held at Granlibakken on Sept. 7.

For more information, or to become a sponsor, visit https://tahoeprosperity.org/summit/ .