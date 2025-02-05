Tahoe Environmental Research Center holds ‘Ski with a Scientist’ at Palisades Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. —The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) announced the first-ever “Ski with a Scientist” program for the winter season. Beginning February 21, 2025, and running through March 28, 2025, the weekly Friday afternoon tours invite winter sports enthusiasts to experience a unique blend of skiing and science education at Palisades Tahoe.

Each one-and-a-half-hour tour will feature UC Davis TERC staff, faculty, and volunteers, who will lead participants on an engaging skiing or snowboarding excursion while exploring critical environmental issues facing our ski areas, winters, and public lands. This initiative is possible through a collaborative partnership with the US Forest Service and Palisades Tahoe.

UC Davis Scientist prepares for Ski with a Scientist Program. Provided / Alison Toy UC Davis

The mission of the Ski with a Scientist program is to educate the winter-recreating public about TERC’s cutting-edge research and educational efforts. The program also discusses the vital role of the U.S. Forest Service in ski area management and the stewardship of public lands. By directly engaging skiers and snowboarders, our goal is to improve environmental literacy and promote responsible recreation practices.

“So many people, visitors and residents, live for skiing or snowboarding in the winter. We hope to tap into that love and use every turn on the slope to serve as a reminder of the science that goes into creating a more resilient environment, the effort it takes for a resort to create a safe environment, and more,” says TERC Education Program Manager Alison Toy.

Participants will gain insights into climate change’s impact on local ecosystems and resort operations, learn about ongoing research initiatives, and explore ways they can contribute to environmental stewardship in their communities. Participants will gain an increased understanding of changing ecological conditions and be empowered to take meaningful action.

Join us for this exciting opportunity to make new friends, explore Palisades Tahoe Alpine with scientists, connect with nature, and deepen your understanding of the beautiful surroundings we cherish. The tour will hold 12 participants who can handle intermediate terrain on the mountain, and tour slots will be filled on a first-come basis.

Tour Details:

When: Fridays from February 21, 2025, to March 28, 2025

Fridays from February 21, 2025, to March 28, 2025 Time : 1:00 pm

: 1:00 pm Duration: 1.5 hours

1.5 hours Where: Palisades Tahoe Alpine Ski Resort

Palisades Tahoe Alpine Ski Resort Meeting Location : Base at Alpine

: Base at Alpine Who: Open to the public, led by UC Davis TERC staff, faculty, and volunteers

Schedule of topics:

February 21 – Citizen Science Tahoe for a Changing Tahoe: From the amount of algae washing up on the shores to the water clarity, Lake Tahoe is changing. Education and Outreach Director Heather Segale discusses ways TERC is working to increase stewardship action in the Tahoe Basin and ways for YOU to get involved.

February 28 – Bees in Winter Survival Mode: Where do the bees go in winter? Are they hibernating? Dr. Rachel Vannette from the UC Davis Department of Entomology and Nematology discusses how bees overwinter.

March 7 – Snowy Trees are Cool: Gain a new appreciation for snow and its impact on successful reforestation in a changing climate with TERC Staff researcher Aaron Vanderpool.

March 14 – Microplastics Extraction: The work of a chemist often goes unseen due to the closed, sterile lab environment. Steven Sesma shares the painstaking work of removing and individually counting plastic particles found in Lake Tahoe.

March 21 – Navigating the Waters of Tahoe: Being on a boat most days in Tahoe may sound nice, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. TERC’s boat captain, Mike Cane, discusses the ups and downs of limnology and what we are finding during regular monitoring.

March 28—Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) from Tahoe to Antarctica: We collected over a million data points across Tahoe during the Caldor fire in hazardous conditions. We measured ocean temperatures below the Antarctic ice shelves. Dr. Alex Forrest and Graduate Student Kenny Larrieu explain how.

For more information, please visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/ski-scientist or contact Alison Toy at natoy@ucdavis.edu .