Tahoe Environmental Research Center hosting ‘Beer’s Impact on Civilization’ event

The TERC will host an event featuring Beer's impact on Civilization on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Provided/UC Davis TERC

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Beer’s impact on civilization, culture, religion, community, and science has been profound. Brewing science set the foundations for many scientific discoveries.

Investigate the raw materials used to make beer, the science of brewing, what it takes to make various types of beer, and why beer is so important during UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center’s “Beer’s Impact on Civilization” event from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at 291 Country Club Drive in Incline Village.

Taste a selection of beers with Dr. Glen Fox, UC Davis’ Anheuser-Busch Endowed Professor of Malting and Brewing Sciences.

Beer will be provided by Alibi Ale Works and will include a variety of flavors from Kolsch, Pale Ale, IPA, Porter, and non-alcoholic options.

Seating is limited. The cost is $45 and includes beer tasting and heavy appetizers. Advanced registration is required. Must be 21 to join. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation starts at 6 p.m.

“UC Davis TERC is proud to offer these unique summer tasting events, featuring experts from the worlds of apiology, zymology, enology, and gastronomy,” said a news release. “Where else but Lake Tahoe could you hope to find such an array of topics?”

TERC on Aug. 11 will host Microclimate Diversity and Lesser-Known Varietals of Wine, with Boeger Winery and on Aug. 18 will host a “Local Wines Meet International Cheeses” event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/achieving-sustainable-cultivation-barley .