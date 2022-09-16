Tahoe Expedition Academy hosts second TEA Gear Market

The second annual TEA Gear Market on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held on the Tahoe Expedition Academy campus at 9765 Schaffer Mill Rd., in Truckee.

Courtesy photo

The new school year has begun and for parents that means it’s time to start thinking about new gear for your children.

Fortunately, there’s a way to equip your kids for sports and ski season without breaking the bank — all while helping a local nonprofit.

The Tahoe Expedition Academy is hosting its second annual TEA Gear Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will be held on the Tahoe Expedition Academy campus at 9765 Schaffer Mill Rd., in Truckee.

“We know how quickly kids grow and how hard it is to keep them in new gear every year,” said Courtenay Wallpe, TEA’s development director and event organizer, in a news release. “This event was created as a way to recycle and reuse gear within our community as part of our commitment to fossil fuel reduction and to make slightly or gently used high-quality gear available at reasonable prices to local families.”

There will be a wide variety of gear and equipment for sale – from skis, camping gear, bicycles and other sporting goods; to hiking gear and outerwear, like jackets, snow pants, gloves and boots. TEA has also made the event a day of family fun, with live music, a rock climbing wall, food for purchase and even an ice cream truck from the Truckee Ice Creamery.

“Best of all – every purchase helps equip TEA students for the amazing trips and outdoor adventures they’ll go on this year,” said Wallpe.

The school will begin accepting donations during school hours (8:15 a.m. – 4 p.m.) on select days starting Thursday, Sept. 15. If the public has any used gear they would like to donate, they can contact Wallpe at Cwallpe@tahoeexpeditionacademy.org .