Tahoe Expedition Academy launches new speaker series

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Some of the world’s best and brightest minds in education are coming to Lake Tahoe. The Tahoe Expedition Academy is thrilled to announce the Inaugural TEA Speaker Series brought to you by the Martis Camp Foundation. Each event offers a special opportunity to engage with internationally renowned speakers in an intimate setting on TEA’s campus.

Three events are set for 2024. Here are the full details on each guest:

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Michael Thompson is an internationally-recognized advisor, speaker and author on the subjects of children, schools, and parenting. He will be speaking from his book, The Pressured Child.

Michael Thompson

More on Thompson: https://www.michaelthompson-phd.com/

Monday, Feb. 12 – Reyna Grande is the author of memoirs, The Distance between Us and A Ballad of Love and Glory, where she writes about her life before and after she arrived in the United States from Mexico as an undocumented child immigrant. TEA’s 10th graders have been studying her works in conjunction with their exploration of immigration and their field work in El Paso, Texas.

Reyna Grande

More on Grande: https://reynagrande.com/

Tuesday, March 5 – Moose Mutlow has nearly four decades of traditional and alternative education experience around the globe. He has course directed 58-day Outward Bound instructor trainings in Appalachia, been a deputy headmaster in the Kalahari Desert, managed a beach concession on the Mediterranean, slogged through Australian rain forests with middle school students, juggled as a street performer in too many cities to mention, has more than 2000 days of field instruction in a wilderness setting, spent four months as the Interim Head for an elite ski academy, and returned to Outward Bound to instruct a canoe program for Veterans on the Gulf of Mexico.

Moose Mutlow

More on Moose: https://www.moosemutlow.com/

TEA received a grant from the Martis Camp Foundation to host these events that are open to everyone in the community. For more information and to reserve a spot go to http://www.tahoeexpeditionacademy.org/speaker-series .