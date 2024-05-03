Tahoe Expedition Academy launches Pride Run & Music Festival 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The town of Truckee is holding its first-ever Pride Week this June, and it all culminates with a special event hosted by Tahoe Expedition Academy. The inaugural Rainbow Run, Rock & Roll is set for Sunday, June 9 at Truckee River Regional Park and the Legacy Trail. The family-friendly, multi-hour festival includes a 5K fun run/walk, a shortened course for those on wheels, live musical performances, local art vendors, community booths, food trucks and much more.

“We’re honored to be a part of the first-ever pride week in Truckee,” said Courtenay Wallpe, TEA’s Director of Development. “Inclusion and belonging are core tenets at our school and we look forward to celebrating our values with the entire community.”

There will be a concert at Truckee River Regional Park. Provided / TDRPD

Everyone who registers for the 5K run/walk, or roller course will receive a commemorative T-shirt designed by TEA 10th grade student, Ennis Graham. All proceeds go to help make this event possible. The cost is an affordable $30 for adults for the 5K, ($20 for children aged 5-17), and only $15 for the roller course or to purchase a t-shirt. The festival itself is free! The out-and-back run/walk will start and finish on the paved Legacy Trail above the Lower River BBQ Plaza. To ensure a T-shirt, participants should sign up before May 15.

Truckee’s pride week kicks off on June 3 and features 14 different events, including a weeklong scavenger hunt, crafting, mountain sports like bouldering, paddling and hiking, plus a big Saturday night dance party at Mountain Lotus. It all culminates with the Rainbow Run, Rock & Roll on June 9.

“We’re excited to have Truckee’s first ever Pride Week, and it’s only possible thanks to so many local organizations and businesses getting involved and hosting events,” said David Mack, founder and lead organizer of Truckee Pride. “The fun run and family festival will be the perfect way to cap off a week of events open to everyone.”

For more information on the festival and to register for one of the races, visit the website: http://www.tahoeexpeditionacademy.org/rrrr/race-registration