Tahoe Expedition Academy to launch middle school ski team

Tahoe Expedition Academy will launch a pilot ski program for middle school students.

Tahoe Expedition Academy

Middle school students who are competitive skiers have a new option for merging academics with their athletic goals.

The Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) is launching a Competitive Ski TEAm (CST) program for the 2021-22 school year.

The pilot program will focus on character building through academics and adventure, using competitive skiing’s real world example of creative problem solving in dynamic and challenging settings. Not only must competitive skiers possess physical strength, but they must also call on their character as they assess and take on risks in fractions of seconds while constantly adapting to every changing course condition. This confidence is as much built through physical conditioning as it is through collaboration with coaches and teammates.

Students enrolled in in the program will participate in Tahoe Expedition Academy’s character, adventure and academic programming, but will have teachers and staff dedicated to supporting their competitive skiing goals. Students in the program will have a modified schedule that aligns with the general ski training schedule, virtual lessons and personalized check-ins administered by their teachers while away for races, differentiated lessons to master core classes at their appropriate level, and separately designed projects that bring their passion for skiing alive in the classroom through project-based and real world learning. Some of those projects include ski jump design and building, sports psychology, and the “Heroes of High Fives” — where students interview, record and narrate the stories of several athletes on the Truckee-Based High Fives Organization.

“The most successful TEA students are similar to the most successful competitive skiers,” said Mara Morrison, program director. “They have developed their intellectual, physical and emotional selves while learning how to be adaptable, perseverant and resilient in the face of constant change. This new TEAm program provides the space for middle school students to experience all that TEA has to offer while pursuing their competitive goals.”

The program is for middle school students only. The deadline to request more information and get on the interest list is June 15. Discounts can be applied for based on financial need for the pilot year of the program.