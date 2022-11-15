Tahoe Film Fest to host special screenings

Snowboarders take over the USO halfpipe and fly high during the mens halfpipe finals in Vail, Colorado on Feb. 27, 2020.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Film Fest is coming to the Basin during the first week of December. During the festival, three special screenings will be held throughout Tahoe.

FREE RIDER: THE JAKE BURTON STORY — This intimate and revealing documentary features interviews with Jake’s family, friends, and fellow snowboarders, including action sports icons Shaun White, Kelly Clark and Mark McMorris as well as a wealth of archival material and home movies. Dear Rider pays homage to Jake’s beloved and loyal “riders,” the audience he faithfully addressed every year for decades on the first page of his snowboard company’s catalogs. Acclaimed actor Woody Harrelson, a close friend of Jake’s, narrates catalog passages interspersed throughout the film. This is a free screening which will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Northstar Village Skating Rink.

The director of “Subject” will participate in a Q&A following the film with some of the film’s participants at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room.

SUBJECT — Unpacking the ethics and responsibility inherent in documentary filmmaking, this powerful rallying cry for the film industry puts some of the most successful documentaries of the past three decades under a microscope, revealing the impact their commercial success has had on the lives of the onscreen participants. This informative documentary premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival and is directed by Incline Village native Jennifer Tiexiera. Jennifer will participate in a Q & A following the film with some of the film’s participants at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room.

FreePuppies! is a film that will benefit Pet network of Incline Village.

FREE PUPPIES! – When Hurricane Katrina left more than 250,000 pets stranded, the infrastructure of modern pet transport for a nationwide dog rescue effort was born. This film reveals the challenges that contribute to the rescue dog crisis in the first place. These people not only save dogs from euthanasia, but also organize affordable and accessible spay and neuter, reform local ordinances, advocate for humane education, and fight urgent and complex challenges facing underserved areas. This particular screening is a benefit for the Incline Village Pet Network Humane Society. Tickets include the film screening with complimentary food and beverages being served. For ticket information, please visit their website at petnetwork.org

For more information about Tahoe Film Fest and descriptions of all the films being presented as well as ticket information, visit tahoefilmfest.com .