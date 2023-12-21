Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness presents its 10th Annual Holiday Bazaar

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness is hosting its 10th Annual Holiday Bazaar this weekend, serving as a fundraiser for the Kelly Smiley Youth Scholarship Program, performing arts education, and community entertainment programs.

Students and teachers will be performing and there will be a photobooth, bake sale, and a raffle. Attendees can take advantage of special discounts on classes, courses, memberships, and products, spanning youth programs, camps, and more. There will also be an afterparty with fire dancers out in the garden. Just as a heads up, look out for their Day of Healing Arts event in the Spring.

“The fundraiser is run by volunteers. So many people like parents of students and dancers volunteer their time to make this event wonderful,” Angela Kearns, Marketing and Community Outreach Director at Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness, said.

The 10th Holiday Bazaar will be on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 3-10 p.m. at Tahoe Flow Arts and Fitness in Tahoe Vista. Tickets are donation based. Get them at https://tahoeflow.com/bazaar/ . You can also purchase them at the door.

In a sudden turn of events last November, Kelly Smiley, the founder of Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness, passed away at the age of 45 due to an aggressive form of pneumonia. The 10th Annual Holiday Bazaar and the Kelly Smiley Youth Scholarship Program serve as tributes to her and the enduring influence she has. Following Smiley’s death, the community at Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness coped with the loss by “grieving through movement,” Kearns said.

“One thing we try to do with our youth academy is give them some good basics for alignment for self expression and emotional expression,” Kearns continues, “They can then take that and figure out how to express themselves in their chosen medium.”