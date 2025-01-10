Tahoe Food Hub: Revolutionizing Local Food Systems with Sustainability and Community Focus

NORTH LAKE TAHOE – In North Lake Tahoe, the Tahoe Food Hub is reshaping the local food landscape by integrating fresh, sustainable produce with a commitment to community welfare. Led by Chairman Daniel Barstein, the initiative is dedicated to supporting small, family-run farms and promoting regenerative agricultural practices that benefit both the environment and local economies.

A Commitment to Local Sourcing

Local chefs are embracing the Tahoe Food Hub’s mission. Chef Peter Schram at Old Town Tap highlights the significance of local sourcing, saying, “As a chef, sourcing from local farms isn’t just about freshness – it’s also about connection. It’s a relationship with the hands that nurtured each ingredient and the land from which it comes. We are a small locally owned restaurant and we understand how important and how hard it is for the small farms to succeed when competing against the large national chains. Tahoe Food hub empowers small local farms and we get the best of fresh seasonal foods at their peak.”

Chef Chris Watkins at Six Peaks Grille echoes this sentiment. “I’m always excited for food hub delivery day. Six Peaks has a special spot on the menu for ‘Tahoe Food Hub Veggie of the Day.’ I love having the ability to create something new and showcase everything our local farmers have to offer—sometimes even using 3-4 different items on a plate, all from different farms, that highlight each other.”

Streamlining Sustainability

The Tahoe Food Hub’s operations are designed to maximize efficiency and support local farms. General Manager Maddie Rohner explains, “Chefs place their orders online by Tuesday evening. We pick up the produce from farms on Wednesday and deliver it to restaurants on Thursday morning. All deliveries come from farms within a 150-mile radius of Truckee, covering areas like Portola and Reno.”

Despite its small size, the Food Hub is making a significant impact. “We’re working on expanding our Giving Box program, which provides fresh produce to families in need,” Rohner said. “We also partner with local schools and organizations to support nutrition assistance efforts.”

Chef Chris plating edible flowers.

Expanding Horizons

The Food Hub’s vision encompasses more than just immediate objectives. Daniel Barstein, Chairman of the Board, details their plans. In the short term, the focus is on maintaining the organization’s sustainability and dependability. Looking ahead to the mid and long term, they plan to grow by integrating new farms into their network and improving the Giving Box program. Additionally, they are exploring ways to expand into South Lake Tahoe and Reno, while seeking partnerships with organizations that promote regenerative agriculture.

“However, we don’t want to expand so greatly that we no longer can provide that reliable service. We want families to be with us for the long haul,” Barstein said.

A Model for Sustainable Food Systems

The Tahoe Food Hub’s approach is rooted in three core principles. First, it supports diversified family farmers by creating an equitable marketplace and promoting regenerative farming practices that improve soil health and biodiversity. Second, its online platform, Harvest to Order, offers a range of seasonal, sustainably-grown produce, making it easier for consumers to access fresh, local foods. Third, the Hub is committed to mitigating climate change by supporting regenerative agricultural methods that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance farm profitability.

Since its inception, the Food Hub has invested $1.2 million in local farms and distributed 18,000 Giving Boxes. Their efforts are making a substantial difference in fostering a healthier environment, strengthening the local economy, and ensuring access to nutritious food.

Community Impact

The Tahoe Food Hub’s work is supported by donations and grants, and it operates as a nonprofit organization. By collaborating with partners like Sierra Harvest, which provides free boxes to those qualifying through CalFresh, the Food Hub is working to make sustainable, local food more accessible.

“Having access to fresh produce is transformative,” Barstein said. “We receive consistent feedback about the superior quality of our greens and the unique produce we offer, like herbs and lemongrass. Chefs appreciate not only the quality but also the opportunity to support small farmers.”

As the Tahoe Food Hub continues to grow, it remains dedicated to its mission of creating a resilient and sustainable food system that benefits both the environment and the community. Through its innovative programs and commitment to local agriculture, the Food Hub is paving the way for a more connected and sustainable food future in North Lake Tahoe.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Winter 2024 edition of Tahoe Magazine.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.