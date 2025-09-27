Tahoe Forest announces Prevent Type 2 Diabetes graduates, upcoming class
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System is proud to celebrate the graduation of nine participants from the year-long Prevent T2 program on August 25th. Prevent T2 is a national program designed for individuals diagnosed with pre-diabetes or at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, meeting CDC screening requirements.
Throughout the year, participants learned strategies for healthy eating and fun ways to stay active with support from instructor Reyna Sanchez, nutritionist Brooklyn Dreher, and health coach Liz Schenk. Activities included Pilates, Zumba (a collaboration class with InnerRhythms), and other movement classes provided in partnership with local nonprofit Inner Rhythms.
One graduate shared, “Every time I work cleaning houses, I prepare my body to do a workout. I do squats and move my body to different positions as exercise and for range of motion.”
The next Prevent T2 classes begin October 1 (Spanish Class) at Kings Beach Sierra Community House and October 13 (English Class) at Tahoe Forest Wellness. For more information, contact Tahoe Forest Wellness at 530-582-3769.
