Tahoe Forest awards more than $2 million to improve behavior health support
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System has awarded $2,348,023 in grant funding for projects that support behavioral health infrastructure, and said it opens opportunities to address gaps in care and create sustainable improvements that better serve the community.
The award was delivered through the Department of Health Care Services’ Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program Round 3: Launch Ready grants.
“We are honored to be among the 46 award recipients for the State’s BHCIP Round 3: Launch Ready Grant,” said Harry Weis, president and CEO for Tahoe Forest Health System. “This funding effort will allow us to expand our facilities that support the behavioral health continuum of care in order to meet the growing demand for services in our rural community.”
This is the third of six rounds of the $2.2 billion BHCIP funding provided by the legislature and the governor, to construct, acquire, and expand behavioral health facilities.
BHCIP is part of a broader commitment by the California Health & Human Services Agency to improve the state’s behavioral health and long-term care continuum infrastructure.
For more information, visit http://www.tfhd.com/behavioral-health-services.
Source: Tahoe Forest Health System
