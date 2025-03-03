Tahoe Forest Board addresses concerns over incoming CEO Anna Roth

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Forest Hospital District Board of Directors met on Feb. 27 to address concerns about incoming President & CEO Anna Roth following an NBC report mentioning a potential Department of Justice investigation at Contra Costa. Chair Michael McGarry emphasized transparency and ongoing discussions with employee associations and the values committee, noting that these conversations helped ease uncertainty. Additionally, Contra Costa County confirmed it had not been informed of any state DOJ investigation.

In a closed session, the Board unanimously approved the fourth-quarter corporate compliance report, Jan. 23 special meeting minutes, and medical staff credentialing. A medical malpractice claim filed by a minor was rejected in a 4-0 vote, with Director Chamblin recusing himself. The Board also approved the 2020-2024 peer review summary report and the 2024 quality assurance and performance improvement report.

During public comment, a community member urged the hospital to improve tracking of greenhouse gas reduction efforts and address climate change’s health impacts, calling for greater leadership from the incoming CEO.

The Board honored outgoing Chair Alyce Wong for her leadership from 2019 to 2024, recognizing her efforts through the pandemic. She received a golden gavel and a standing ovation, with members expressing gratitude for her service. McGarry now assumes the role of Board Chair.

Interim CEO Louis Ward praised Wong’s leadership and addressed challenges posed by recent immigration-related executive orders, reaffirming Tahoe Forest’s commitment to care for all patients. He highlighted the health system’s 75th anniversary and record-high patient satisfaction, noting that January was the busiest month in its history. Ward welcomed Anna Roth as CEO, effective March 10, and was recognized for his contributions as interim leader.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Evans discussed Tahoe Forest’s unique structure as a regional healthcare system spanning two states and 27 service lines, requiring extensive regulatory oversight. He emphasized the CMO’s role in bridging clinical staff and hospital leadership while addressing cultural and leadership challenges following rapid growth and COVID-19. Efforts to improve alignment and accountability among medical staff continue, though burnout remains a concern.

The Board received an update from ECG Management Consultants on the Physician Compensation Redesign, aimed at improving fairness, transparency, and sustainability. The plan, shaped by physician feedback, includes salary-based, productivity-based, and stipend models, accounting for the region’s high cost of living. A steering committee of seven physicians has guided the process, and individual compensation comparisons will be shared soon. The redesigned plan is set to launch July 1, with extensive outreach to ensure a smooth transition.

ECG also detailed improvements in physician compensation administration, including new technology and processes to enhance transparency and efficiency. The upcoming Simplify platform will allow physicians to track productivity and compensation in real-time, with a dedicated team overseeing administration. These initiatives aim to boost physician satisfaction and retention, with implementation expected by fall.

The next Board meeting is scheduled for March 27.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.