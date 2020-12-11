Tahoe Forest Church offers virtual Christmas message

Tahoe Forest Church has sponsored and hosted Christmas in Truckee ​in downtown Truckee for the past two years. The event has traditionally been centered downtown with the intent to bring the message of Christmas to the center of the community. Last year, the town saw over 600 people gather downtown to sip hot chocolate, sing Christmas carols, hear the Christmas message, and light candles for Silent Night.

This year, Tahoe Forest Church is pivoting due to COVID-19 protocol and has created a different virtual Christmas message instead that it hopes will be fun and interactive for the community. “Our vision for ​Christmas in Truckee​ has always been to share the message of hope and joy, which we believe we will continue doing this year,” commented Lead Pastor Terrence Sutton.

This holiday season, Tahoe Forest Church will be mailing residents a QR code that will allow them to view and experience a fun and interactive message that will engage the whole family. “We will continue with the spirit of ​Christmas in Truckee​ this year by ensuring the safety and comfort of people so they can participate from their own homes,” noted Sutton. “Our community deserves to hear the miracle of the Christmas message, especially during the challenging times we are facing. My wish is that people will take a moment this holiday season to pause from all of the noise and distractions to hear the most important message.”

Tahoe Forest Church is located off the Hirschdale exit in Truckee, near the bottom of the hill in Glenshire, and welcomes new faces every week. You can learn more about the church at http://www.tahoe.church.

Source: Tahoe Forest Church