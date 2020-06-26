Tahoe Forest Church set to start outdoor service

Overlooking Mount Rose and the pristine Truckee River, Tahoe Forest Church features a shaded outdoor amphitheater that allows people to keep safe social distances (6 feet or more) between groups of guests.

This past Sunday, Tahoe Forest Church utilized its 52-acre campus by starting their summer outdoor church gatherings, a news release stated.

Overlooking Mount Rose and the pristine Truckee River, Tahoe Forest Church features a shaded outdoor amphitheater that can safely fit 100 people while keeping safe social distances (6 feet or more) between groups of guests.

“Outdoor church fully utilizes our beautiful location in Tahoe and in many ways is how worship was intended to happen!” Lead Pastor Terrence Sutton said in a news release. “We hope this venue is a wonderful blessing to serve our greater community especially during these challenging times for larger group gatherings.” The outdoor gatherings start at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Tahoe Forest Church has been seeking feedback and direction from Truckee police, Nevada County Health Department and emergency medical professionals to help guide them in following state protocol for church gatherings in California.

“While we could have started a few weeks ago, we wanted to be intentional about how we were going to safely introduce the return to outdoor church gatherings. It was essential for us to have the Truckee PD and other medical experts advising our direction,” Sutton said.

According to the release, each service will be limited to a maximum of 100 people and everyone is encouraged to sign up in advance online so that the church can see how full each service will be.

“We have some drive-in spots as well, so that people can stay in the cars and hear the message without having to get out of their vehicle,” Sutton added.

Tahoe Forest Church is located off the Hirschdale exit in Truckee, near the bottom of the hill in Glenshire. It is one of the fastest-growing churches in Tahoe and is welcoming new faces every week! You can learn more about the church at http://www.tahoe.church.

