Tahoe Forest Church to host downtown event on Christmas Eve

Tahoe Forest Church will host a Christmas Eve event in Downtown Truckee.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — There are few places in the world more charming to experience Christmas than downtown Truckee. The festive lights, the mountain air, the freshly fallen snow — it’s a sight to behold and a tradition to start with the whole family. Don’t miss this annual Truckee experience on Christmas Eve.

Tahoe Forest Church in the Truckee/Tahoe area, has sponsored and hosted Christmas in Truckee in downtown at the train station for the past three years. The intent is to bring the Christmas message to the heart of the community. Last year, the event had more than 300 people gather in downtown to sip hot chocolate, sing Christmas carols, hear the Christmas message and light candles for Silent Night.

“Our vision for Christmas in Truckee has always been to share the message of hope and joy,” said Lead Pastor Terrence Sutton. “Our community deserves to hear the miracle of the Christmas message. My wish is that people will take a moment this holiday season to pause from all the noise and distractions to hear the most important message.”

Tahoe Forest Church is located off the Hirschdale exit in Truckee, near the bottom of the hill in Glenshire, at 10315 Hirschdale Road.

For more information about the church, visit http://www.tahoe.church .