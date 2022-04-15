Tahoe Forest Church to host Easter egg hunt
3,000 eggs to be hidden at Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District Community Rec Center
Tahoe Forest Church will host an Easter egg hunt and Sunday service at Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District Community Rec Center.
The Easter egg hunt will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will include more than 3,000 eggs, refreshments, and a themed selfie photo booth.
The rec center is at 10981 Truckee Way, Truckee.
“We’re excited to be offering this free event to the town in a space large enough to welcome the Tahoe community to hear the Easter message,” sad Lead Pastor Terrence Sutton. “We know there are a lot of people visiting Truckee at this time, so we’re thrilled to offer a convenient location for families to gather and celebrate the Easter holiday.”
The egg hunt will be split into two age groups — 5 and under, and 6 and over.
In past years, Tahoe Forest Church has initiated many community-oriented activities such as Christmas in Truckee, which is held in downtown Truckee. Other community events include hosting hot chocolate and coffee stations on popular streets during Halloween. During the pandemic, an Easter message was shared on Truckee Tahoe Radio.
“The church should exist to love and serve the community in which it lives. We are grateful to invest time, energy, and resources to make all of Tahoe a better place,” said Sutton.
Tahoe Forest Church, 10315 Hirschdale Road, Truckee, has Sunday gatherings at 10 a.m. In the warmer months, Sunday church gatherings are offered in its shaded outdoor amphitheater. More information can be found at http://www.tahoe.church.
