Tahoe Forest Church to host July camp
With summer camps quickly filling up, Tahoe Forest Church is offering a camp for youngsters in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Children will take part in five days of games, art, music, skits, Bible stories and nature learning at Tahoe Forest Church’s 52-acre campus.
The camp runs July 18 through 22 at a cost of $75.
“We believe that every child here in Tahoe should have an opportunity to experience a joy-filled summer camp that blends together games, adventure, and stories from the Bible,” said Lead Pastor Terrence Sutton in a news release. “We know summer camps can run upwards of $600 a week or more here in Tahoe, so we feel blessed to offer a camp where cost is not a factor. We also have a large number of trained volunteers, which keeps the camper-to-leader ratios low. “
Scholarships for the camp are available by emailing kate@tahoe.church. Families can register at tahoeforestchurch.org/events.
