Tahoe Forest health adds new physician in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Aaron J. Ulland, MD, MPH, has joined the team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics – Primary Care.

As a family medicine physician, Ulland provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management, to people of all ages. With a professional background and education in public health and health care policy, Ulland is committed to improving community health and family medicine.

Ulland attended medical school at the University of Minnesota Medical School. He completed his family medicine residency with the University of Minnesota, North Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program, and received his Master of Public Health with an emphasis in Global Health from George Washington University, School of Public Health. Ulland is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Ulland’s office is located at 10978 Donner Pass Road in Truckee.

New patients are accepted. For appointments, call 530-582-6205.