Tahoe Forest Health adds physician assistant in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announce that Jenna Leech, PA-C, has joined the team at the Tahoe Forest Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.
Leech received her Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from California Polytechnic State University, and completed her Master of Physician Assistant studies from the University of the Pacific. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Leech’s office is located at 10051 Lake Ave., Suite 3, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, call 530-582-6205.
