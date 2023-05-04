Tahoe Forest Health adds physician in Incline Village, Truckee
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Wednesday announced that James M. Nachiondo, MD, has joined their teams at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics – Gastroenterology, and the Incline Village Community Hospital.
As a fellowship-trained gastroenterologist/hepatologist, Dr. Nachiondo provides comprehensive care for patients with a wide variety of gastrointestinal and liver conditions, and is skilled in performing endoscopic procedures and colonoscopy exams.
Dr. Nachiondo attended medical school at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology/hepatology fellowship at Oregon Health and Science University. Dr. Nachiondo is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
The offices of Dr. Nachiondo are located on the second floor of the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center at 10121 Pine Ave, Truckee, and on the second floor of Incline Village Community Hospital at 880 Alder Ave, Incline Village. New patients are accepted. For appointments, call 530-582-6205.
