Tahoe Forest Health announces new President & CEO

NORTH LAKE TAHOE — The Tahoe Forest Health District announced the appointment of new President & CEO Anna Roth this week following an extended search. Roth is scheduled to begin her new position in March. She is the first person to take over the position since previous CEO Harry Weis left the role in May, 2024, after being placed on administrative leave.

Anna-Roth-1

In a press release from January 24, Roth stated that she is “deeply honored” and “eager to collaborate with the dedicated staff and providers of TFHS. I look forward to addressing the need for expanded access to care, enhancing the overall patient experience, and strengthening community partnerships.”

Roth comes to Tahoe Forest Health from Contra Costa Health, where she served as CEO for more than fourteen years. She is a registered nurse with over 30 years of healthcare experience and holds master’s degrees from the University of California, San Francisco, and Harvard University.

“Anna’s vast experience in healthcare administration and dedication to community health will elevate our commitment to excellence and care for all we serve,” said Michael McGarry, chair of the Tahoe Forest Hospital District board of directors, in a statement. “We look forward to Anna’s spirit, enthusiasm, and leadership as we continue serving the North Tahoe communities.”

Roth’s appointment comes in the wake of previous CEO Harry Weis, who left the organization in May of 2024. Weis left the organization after being placed on paid administrative leave after concerns were raised over leadership and transparency at Tahoe Forest Health. Roth’s tenure comes at the end of an “extensive”, “nation-wide” search for an appropriate replacement.

“I am deeply honored to join an organization that values excellence, compassion, and community-driven care,” said Roth in a statement. Having “previous ties to the Tahoe region”, “moving to Truckee marks an exciting new chapter for me and my family,” said Roth.

Her start date is scheduled to be Monday, March 10.