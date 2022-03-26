Tahoe Forest Health celebrates National Doctors’ Day

March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, and Tahoe Forest Health System proudly celebrates the local physician community for their commitment, sacrifice and hard work.

On this day, we recognize the diverse and valuable work doctors perform – from primary and specialty care to urgent and emergency care. National Doctors’ Day is a special opportunity to personally thank and recognize the dedicated men and women who keep our community healthy and save lives.

National Doctors’ Day was first observed in 1933 and was officially made a national day of celebration by President George H.W. Bush in 1991. March 30 was specifically chosen because it marks the anniversary of the first use of ether anesthesia by Dr. Crawford W. Long.

Join Tahoe Forest Health System in recognizing and honoring their physicians on March 30, National Doctors’ Day.

