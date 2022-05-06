Tahoe Forest Health celebrates National Nurses Week

Tahoe Forest Health System proudly celebrates all nurses in our community during National Nurses Week, May 6 through 12.

Nurses play a vital role in health care every day, performing the most essential health care tasks in various medical settings. The nursing profession offers many roles — from staff nurse, educator, nurse practitioner, to nurse researcher – in which each strive to serve with passion for their profession and a strong commitment to patient care and safety.

National Nurses Week is observed on May 6-12 every year to recognize the invaluable contributions of nurses and the nursing profession that impact the health and well-being of our communities.

Join Tahoe Forest Health System in honoring and thanking all nurses for their unwavering dedication to providing skilled and compassionate care to our community every day.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System