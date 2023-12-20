Tahoe Forest Health gives kitchen safety reminders for holiday season

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif – Cooking-related injuries increase during the holiday season, as we tend to spend more time in the kitchen. The most common injuries that occur are cuts, burns, and illnesses from improper food handling. Tahoe Forest Medical Director of Urgent Care, Dr. David Lemak, shares some tips on how to stay safe in the kitchen during the holidays.

Sharp Things Cut

Injuries from sharp kitchen objects are most often caused by inappropriate handling or by reaching into a sink or trash container that contains a sharp object. To avoid a cut this holiday season:

Don’t leave knives in the sink — Placing knives in the sink increases the risk of accidentally cutting yourself on an upright blade. To prevent injury, properly store knives in a knife block or drawer.

Only cut on cutting boards or stable items – Cutting on unstable items can cause you to cut the wrong way or lose your grip on the knife and accidentally cut yourself. Ensure cutting boards are secure from slipping around on the counter.

Cover sharp objects you have thrown away – If you must throw away a sharp object such as broken glass, remember to cover it well in case you need to reach into the trash later.

Hot Things Burn

As we get busy in the kitchen, we may forget that accidents can happen. Scalds and splashes of hot liquids on the hands and feet are some of the most common burn injuries seen during the holidays. To prevent a burn injury:

Don’t wear dangling jewelry or sleeves – Although fashionable, jewelry or sleeves can accidentally brush against hot kitchen items, causing burns or even catching fire.

Keep handles on the stove pointing inwards – When cooking on the stovetop, position pot handles inward to help avoid spills or burns by accidentally bumping into them.

Always keep hot pads nearby – Remember to use hot pads when picking up hot items!

Foods Can Make Your Sick

The food we make during the holidays is meant to be enjoyed, not cause illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common forms of food poisoning are Norovirus and Salmonella. Avoid getting sick with the following reminders:

Thaw frozen items thoroughly, but not on the counter – Not thawing food items thoroughly, especially meats, can be dangerous. Plan to allow plenty of time for frozen items to defrost in the refrigerator.

Clean up meat fluids thoroughly – If you do not clean up meat fluids thoroughly from food preparation areas, they may potentially contaminate other food dishes.

Wash raw fruits and veggies – If you are preparing raw fruits or veggies, remember to wash them thoroughly. You do not need to rewash prewashed, packaged items as they are already clean.

Use a working thermometer to confirm cooked meat temperatures – Check that your thermometer is working properly so you can confirm meats are cooked to the correct temperatures.

Be Prepared if an Injury Occurs

Accidents happen, so it is important to be prepared. If an injury occurs, follow these steps:

1. Clean wound under cold running water.

2. Apply pressure and cover with clean paper towels.

3. Bandage with clean bandages, if necessary.

If you feel that the injury or illness requires medical attention, please visit your nearest Urgent Care.

Tahoe Forest Health System has three urgent care clinics located in Truckee, Tahoe City, and Olympic Valley (Palisades Tahoe). The Truckee and Tahoe City urgent care clinics are open every day, including holidays, 8am-6pm. The Olympic Valley urgent care clinic is open every day during ski season, including holidays, 9am – 5pm. For more information, visit http://www.tfhd.com/urgent-care .

Dr. David Lemak is a Board-certified emergency medicine physician and the Medical Director of Urgent Care at Tahoe Forest Health System.