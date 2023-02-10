Tahoe Forest Health has ‘industry-leading’ MRI system available

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System announced this week it has the implemented the industry-leading 3.0 Tesla MRI at the Tahoe Forest Hospital. The new MRI adapts to each patient’s unique body to deliver stunning precision, accuracy, speed and efficiency.

Trusted by doctors and preferred by patients, the 3.0 Tesla MRI offers unparalleled comfort, speed and results. The new MRI features a large opening that accommodates people of nearly all sizes, while the latest applications help improve the exam experience. New innovations and technologies ensure a quicker, more efficient exam, so the patient is in and out faster. The doctor receives consistent, high-resolution images needed to provide an enhanced patient care.

This latest addition was supported by a $500,000 grant from the Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation.

To learn more about the new 3.0 Tesla MRI or to schedule an appointment, call 530-582-6510.