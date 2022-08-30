Tahoe Forest Health hires new physician in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that Dr. Jonathan Setzer Hedrick has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Primary Care.
As a family medicine physician, Hedrick provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management, to people of all ages.
Hedrick attended medical school at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. He completed his family medicine residency with the Duke Family Medicine Residency Program at Duke University Hospital, and is Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Hedrick’s office is located at 10978 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, call 530-582-6205.
