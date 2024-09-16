Tahoe Forest Health hosts 75th Anniversary Celebration Fall Festival and Fun Run
TRUCKEE, Calif. –Join us on Saturday October 6, 2024, for the Tahoe Forest Hospital District 75th Anniversary Fall Festival and Fun Run at the Truckee Regional Park, a free, family-friendly event celebrating 75 years of community, care, and togetherness. The day kicks off with a 5K run at 10:30 a.m., followed by a 1-mile run/walk and kids races and activities.
Fun Run participants are automatically entered into a free drawing to win a BLIX Packa Genie Cargo e-bike and are encouraged to wear a Halloween or autumn-themed costume. Prizes will be awarded to winners in age/gender categories, along with best costume.
The afternoon culminates with family-friendly activities, live music by Dad’s Lame Playlist, food trucks, and a community safety and health fair. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features activities including pumpkin painting, face painting, axe throwing, photo booth, bounce house obstacle course, arts and crafts, and more!
The following vendors will be at the festival:
Food Vendors: Men Wielding Fire, Mountain Lotus, MogRog, PotLuck Food Truck, SuperSwirl Ice Cream, FiftyFifty Brewing
Activities (all free): Tahoe Photo Bus, Alpenthrow Axe Throwing, Inspired Balloons, Fantasy Face Painting
Others (booths with activities and/or handing out swag): CHP Truckee, Truckee Police, REMSA, Sierra Senior Services, Tahoe Forest Health System Education and Outreach Booths, Bouncy House Obstacle Course, Arts & Crafts Station, and more
Don’t miss this exciting celebration of community and fun in beautiful Truckee! For race details, festival info, and registration, visit TFHD.com/75. We look forward to seeing you there for a spooktacular day.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.