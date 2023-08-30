Tahoe Forest Health integrates all community wellness programs under one roof at the Center for Health

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System recently moved its array of wellness offerings under one roof – the Tahoe Forest Center for Health. This move comes after outgrowing previous locations due to the local community’s expanding interest in wellness services over the last decade. Now at 10833 Donner Pass Road, Suite #102, the Tahoe Forest Center for Health conveniently houses all wellness classes, nutrition services, and fitness, perinatal, and lifestyle change programs.

The community services previously known as the Wellness Neighborhood, Authentic Wellness, and Rethink Healthy have all been absorbed under the Center for Health name.

“Playing an active role in your wellness journey is the cornerstone to good health,” said Harry Weis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tahoe Forest Health System. “We are honored to meet everyone where they are, at any stage in their life, and help them reach goals to achieve their best health. Locating all wellness programs at the Tahoe Forest Center for Health allows us to expand the community’s access to preventative services.”

Now open, the Tahoe Forest Center for Health is located in the Levon Building at 10833 Donner Pass Road, Suite #102, in Truckee, CA. Its hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.