Tahoe Forest Health introduces new robotic-assisted knee replacement

Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce the VELYSTM Robotic-Assisted Solution, a state-of-the-art technology that simplifies total knee replacement surgery. This technology is designed to deliver efficiency and optimize patient outcomes.

A total knee replacement is performed to fix the damaged parts of a knee with different types of implants. Advanced orthopedic technology like the VELYSTM Robotic-Assisted Solution helps surgeons perform knee replacement surgery tailored to the anatomy of each patient with digital precision and accuracy. The robotic-assisted device can help in providing predictable results to improve outcomes, increase mobility, and help with faster recovery for patients.

“We are excited to be bringing a high level of orthopedic innovation to the Truckee/North Lake Tahoe area,” says Harry Weis, President & CEO, Tahoe Forest Health System. “The addition of the VELYSTM Robotic-Assisted Solution is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to providing high quality health care in our community, offering our total knee replacement surgery patients with a more personalized care experience.”

The purchase of the VELYSTM Robotic-Assisted Solution was supported by the Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation, utilizing generous donations from community members to Area of Greatest Need. The Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation strives to improve and enhance local access to quality health care. When donors designate gifts to the “Area of Greatest Need,” the Foundation Board of Directors will direct the gifts to where the Hospital’s most significant need is at the time. In our undertaking to offer the best possible patient care experience, having state-of-the-art technology and diagnostic equipment is a vital necessity. For more information about gift giving, or to support the Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation, visit http://www.tfhd.com/giving .

To learn more or to consult with one of our joint replacement experts about this procedure, please call the Tahoe Forest Orthopedics & Sports Medicine office at 530-451-0615.





Source: Tahoe Forest Health System