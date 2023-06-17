Tahoe Forest Health offers patient access to RxLocal for pharmacy services

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System patients now have free access to RxLocal, an online web portal and app. RxLocal is specifically designed to connect patients to a local pharmacy, enhancing their access to care and streamlining their pharmacy experience.

RxLocal allows patients to easily:

View their medication list

View health information

View insurance information/update

Order their own refills or even for other family members

Securely message your pharmacy directly using 2-way encrypted HIPAA-compliant messenger (Spanish language available)

Set up alerts to remind them to take their medications

“The RxLocal platform can be used to better manage your health,” said Harry Weis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tahoe Forest Health System. “We are excited to be able to offer this new technology exclusive for our pharmacy patients, modernizing our care models and keeping patients’ needs at the forefront of all we do.”

To participate, simply download the app (available on Android and Apple devices), text RXLOCAL to 64890 or go to the RXLocal site to create an account and get started.