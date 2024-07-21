Tahoe Forest Health System celebrates 75th anniversary with community story collection

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – 2024 is a milestone year, marking Tahoe Forest Health System’s 75th anniversary. To commemorate this significant occasion, we are inviting members of our community to share their personal stories and experiences with our health system.

Do you have a story about the Health System? Were you born at or did you give birth at Tahoe Forest Hospital? Did you or a family member receive a service that made a profound impact on your life? Perhaps you are or were an employee with fond memories of your time working here. Whether your story is recent or from years past, we want to hear them all.

We invite you to share your story and an accompanying photo by following this link. We welcome story submissions with your name or anonymously.

Please submit your stories by September 30th. Let’s celebrate this milestone together by reflecting on the many ways Tahoe Forest Health System has touched our lives over the years.

Link to submit: https://www.tfhd.com/75th-anniversary-form .