Tahoe Forest Health System celebrates 75th anniversary with community story collection
TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – 2024 is a milestone year, marking Tahoe Forest Health System’s 75th anniversary. To commemorate this significant occasion, we are inviting members of our community to share their personal stories and experiences with our health system.
Do you have a story about the Health System? Were you born at or did you give birth at Tahoe Forest Hospital? Did you or a family member receive a service that made a profound impact on your life? Perhaps you are or were an employee with fond memories of your time working here. Whether your story is recent or from years past, we want to hear them all.
We invite you to share your story and an accompanying photo by following this link. We welcome story submissions with your name or anonymously.
Please submit your stories by September 30th. Let’s celebrate this milestone together by reflecting on the many ways Tahoe Forest Health System has touched our lives over the years.
Link to submit: https://www.tfhd.com/75th-anniversary-form.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.