Tahoe Forest Health System celebrates its 75th Anniversary with gala on November 1

KINGS BEACH, Calif. –Tahoe Forest Health System announced a special 75th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, November 1, 2024, at The North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach from 5 to 9 p.m. The evening will feature unforgettable food, wine, and community spirit, as we bring back favorite local chefs from Best of Tahoe Chefs for an extraordinary culinary experience.

This milestone event will raise vital funds for the Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation’s Area of Greatest Need, improving access to care for our community. Indulge in exquisite appetizers prepared by renowned chefs, each paired with exclusive wines from prestigious wineries, including Big Basin Vineyards, VGS Chateaux Potelle VGS, Lava Cap Winery, Mauritson Wines, ONEHOPE Wine, Pride Mountain Vineyards, Terre Rouge/Easton Wine, Truckee River Winery, Vino Noceto and Winery Sixteen 600.

The 75th Anniversary Celebration will feature the following incredible chefs from around the lake:

Conor Ball, Martis Camp

Will Burns, Moody’s Bistro Bar & Beats

Douglas Dale, Wolfdale’s Cuisine Unique

Quinten Frye & Michael Murray, Hen of the Woods Catering

Ben Knox, Corey Kelso & Russell Coffman, Tahoe Forest Hospital

Pablo Martinez, Drunken Monkey

Billy McCullough, Dragonfly Eats

Andrew Shimer, Sylva American Bistro

David Smith, Tahoe Mountain Club

Alex Tolger, Mogrog Rotisserie

Chris Watkins, Six Peaks Grill, Everline

Scott Yorkey, Private Chef/Catering

Both General Admission and VIP ticket options are available. Those with VIP tickets are granted early admission to the celebration and an invitation to a special reception with Chef Billy McCullough and Pride Mountain Vineyards from 4PM – 5PM.

Tickets are available for purchase at tfhd.com/75 .