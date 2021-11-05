Tahoe Forest Health System Celebrates National Nurse Practitioner Week

Tahoe Forest Health System proudly celebrates all nurse practitioners (NPs) in our community during National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 7-13.

Nurse practitioners are highly skilled medical providers who bring a comprehensive perspective and personal touch to health care. They provide a full range of primary, acute and specialty health care services with an emphasis on health management and disease prevention.

By offering high-quality, cost-effective, patient-centered health care, nurse practitioners are a clear solution to the growing need for health care providers, especially in primary care.

Join Tahoe Forest Health System in celebrating nurse practitioners for their contribution to our health and our community.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System