Tahoe Forest Health System celebrates National Nurse Practitioner Week

Tahoe Forest Health System proudly celebrates all nurse practitioners in our community during National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 8 through 14.

Nurse practitioners are highly skilled medical providers who bring a comprehensive perspective and personal touch to health care, blending clinical expertise in diagnosing and treating health conditions with an added emphasis on health management and disease prevention.

Decades of research demonstrate the high quality of care that nurse practitioners provide to patients. Patients who see nurse practitioners as their primary care provider often have fewer emergency room visits, shorter hospital stays and lower medication costs. By offering high-quality, cost-effective, patient-centered health care, nurse practitioners are also a clear solution to the shortage of healthcare providers.

Tahoe Forest Health System celebrates nurse practitioners for their contribution to our health and our community.

About Tahoe Forest Health System

Tahoe Forest Health System, which includes Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee and Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village, NV, offers 24-hour emergency care, urgent care, primary and specialty health care clinics including Tahoe Forest Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Commission on Cancer (COC) accredited cancer center, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, and the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care. With a strong focus on high quality patient care, community collaboration, clinical excellence and innovation, Tahoe Forest Health System is a UC Davis Rural Center of Excellence. For a complete list of physician specialties and services, visit http://www.tfhd.com.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System