Tahoe Forest Health System celebrates National Nurses Week

Tahoe Forest Health System proudly celebrates all nurses in our community during National Nurses Week, May 6-12.

Nurses play a vital role in health care every day, performing the most essential health care tasks in various medical settings. The nursing profession offers many roles — from staff nurse, educator, nurse practitioner, to nurse researcher — in which each strive to serve with passion for their profession and a strong commitment to patient care and safety.

National Nurses Week is observed to recognize the invaluable contributions of nurses and the nursing profession that impact the health and well-being of communities they serve.

Tahoe Forest Health System observes National Nurses Week by honoring and thanking all nurses for their commitment and service in keeping our community healthy.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Source: Tahoe Forest Health System