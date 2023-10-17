Tahoe Forest Health System hosts 31st Annual Winter Illness, Injury Symposium

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announces that it will hold its 31st Annual Winter Illness and Injury Symposium on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, from 3-9 p.m. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino on 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village.

The 2023 Winter Illness and Injury Symposium will comprise of an educational and entertaining evening of speakers, and is open to all EMTs, ski patrol, paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement, RNs, PAs, NPs, physicians, SAR members and other mountain and medical professionals.

The registration fee to attend the event is $25 per person and will include dinner, a vendor expo, raffle prizes and continuing education (CE) credits. To register, visit: http://www.tfhd.com/WIIS2023 . The registration deadline is November 25, 2023. Space is limited.

For more information about the event, call: (530) 582-3543, or e-mail: education@TFHD.com .