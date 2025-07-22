Tahoe Forest Health System launches community commitment website resource

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System is proud to announce the launch of its Community Commitment website, a multi-faceted resource focused on promoting enhanced community engagement and detailing various initiatives created in response to recent community health needs assessments.

The new website resource at TFHD.com/commitment reflects the TFHS Board of Directors’ updated priorities and aligns closely with the organization’s long-term goals for integrated, community-centered care. Recognizing that true health extends far beyond the hospital itself, TFHS developed the Community Commitment initiative to proactively engage and educate the public about health-related programs and community resources.

“At Tahoe Forest Health System, we are deeply committed to supporting an exceptionally healthy and thriving community,” said President and CEO, Anna Roth. “Guided by our strategic vision, we continue to develop and implement innovative, proactive community health initiatives that extend beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics.”

The Community Commitment initiative is grounded in the latest Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), with updated findings expected September 2025.

“Community health needs assessments provide information on wide-ranging health problems affecting our community and help us identify where to focus resources,” said Population Health Analyst Lizzy Henasey. “Results of the CHNA guide Tahoe Forest in creating targeted services, policies, and interventions to enhance overall community well-being in areas ranging from health-related social needs to direct clinical care.”

Two key goals of the Community Commitment website are to improve public awareness of TFHS’ community-based programs and to track progress on multiple health initiatives via an online dashboard. The website includes information on school resources such as Harvest of the Month and BFIT, as well as how to access vital health-related resources in the community. The user-friendly accountability dashboard tracks 15 meaningful metrics, including youth vaping, diabetes management, adult loneliness, mammography rates, health insurance coverage, and food insecurity, as TFHS works to achieve national Healthy People 2030 targets over the next decade.

Ultimately, TFHS aspires to create a well-informed and healthier region by providing access to programs that promote physical and mental health, monitoring health trends and performance metrics, reducing health disparities, prioritizing early disease detection and prevention, and strengthening partnerships with other community organizations. Our Community Commitment is more than a platform, it is a transparent and evolving reflection of how TFHS and its partners are advancing the region toward health equity and collective well-being.

The Community Commitment website and accountability dashboard can be access at tfhd.com/commitment .