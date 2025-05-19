Tahoe Forest Health System launches free medication and sharps disposal programs

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced a new partnership with MED-Project to offer two vital, free disposal programs designed to protect public health, promote environmental safety, and make responsible medication and sharps disposal easier than ever. Now available at the Tahoe Forest Pharmacy, these free services include a Medication Take-Back Kiosk and a Sharps Mail-Back Program.

Medication Take-Back Kiosk Community members can safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications, including Schedule II–V controlled substances, by simply dropping them into a secure in-store kiosk. No paperwork or questions asked. Proper medication disposal helps prevent accidental misuse, keeps drugs out of the wrong hands, and protects our waterways from contamination.

Please note: herbal remedies, vitamins, supplements, cosmetics, sharps, and illegal drugs are not accepted in the kiosk.

Sharps Mail-Back Program For those who use injectable medications, our free sharps mail-back program provides a safe, convenient way to dispose of used needles, syringes, lancets, and injectable device products. Participants can come to the pharmacy counter and receive a secure collection container plus a pre-paid shipping label to return the container once it is full.

This service helps prevent needle-stick injuries, protects sanitation workers, and ensures sharps don’t end up in household trash.

“We’re committed to supporting the health and safety of our community,” said Biljana Milicevic, Community Pharmacy Director at Tahoe Forest. “These new programs make it simple for everyone to do their part in keeping our environment clean and our neighbors safe.”

Community members are encouraged to visit the pharmacy to learn more or pick up their disposal materials. Tahoe Forest Pharmacy is located in the Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Road, Suite 101, across from Tahoe Forest Hospital. Please visit tfhd.com/pharmacy for more information about pharmacy services.