Tahoe Forest Health System Makes Opioid Care Honor Roll for California

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System recently received awards in categories

for ‘Most Improved’ and ‘Excellent Progress’ by the Opioid Care Honor Roll for California.

Every day, more than 300 people die from opioid overdose in the United States, according to Cal

Hospital Compare.

CHC, an organization focused on quality and performance information for California hospitals to help healthcare consumers make smarter, more informed medical decisions, created the Opioid Care Honor Roll in 2019 to better address California’s ongoing opioid epidemic, accelerate hospital progress, and reduce opioid-related deaths.



Each year, all 348 California Hospitals are invited to complete a rigorous Opioid Management Hospital

Self-Assessment and share their results. Using this approach, TFHS achieved the 2023 Opioid Care Honor Roll and is just one of seventy-five California hospitals awarded this status, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to addressing Opioid Use Disorder.

“This honor can be attributed to the diligent work of our teams, including the Medication-Assisted

Treatment program and the phenomenal partnerships with the Emergency Department, inpatient

units, outpatient clinics, and the Behavioral Health team,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of Tahoe Forest Health System Harry Weis.



The Tahoe Forest Health System MAT team helps people in the region recover from substance use

disorders, maintain sobriety, and prevent overdose. TFHS medical professionals have prioritized the

latest prevention techniques, including use of appropriate medications, harm reduction, motivational interviewing, and group therapy.



“A community’s physical health is closely connected to its mental health,” said Weis. “At Tahoe Forest, we believe in managing substance use disorders through effective, evidence-based medications, counseling techniques, and individual and group support.”



For a comprehensive list of Tahoe Forest Health System services, including more information about our Behavioral Health and substance use services, please visit http://www.tfhd.com/behavioral-health-services .