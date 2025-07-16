Tahoe Forest Health System named among top hospitals for patient recommendation by Becker’s Hospital Review
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Hospital has been named one of the top hospitals in the country that patients would “highly recommend,” according to new data published by Becker’s Hospital Review and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
Tahoe Forest Hospital earned a five-star rating for patient recommendation — a distinction achieved by only 464 hospitals nationwide. This places the hospital in the top 11 percent of hospitals across the United States and in the top 13 percent of hospitals in California.
“We are deeply grateful to our community for this meaningful vote of confidence. It inspires us to keep raising the bar for exceptional care close to home,” said Anna Roth, President and CEO of Tahoe Forest Health District. “This honor is a direct reflection of our dedicated staff, physicians, and care teams who show up every day with compassion, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence.”
The recognition is based on results from the HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) survey, which captures patient experience data. The most recent results include survey responses collected between July 2023 and June 2024.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.