Tahoe Forest Health System named among top hospitals for patient recommendation by Becker’s Hospital Review

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Hospital has been named one of the top hospitals in the country that patients would “highly recommend,” according to new data published by Becker’s Hospital Review and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Tahoe Forest Hospital earned a five-star rating for patient recommendation — a distinction achieved by only 464 hospitals nationwide. This places the hospital in the top 11 percent of hospitals across the United States and in the top 13 percent of hospitals in California.

“We are deeply grateful to our community for this meaningful vote of confidence. It inspires us to keep raising the bar for exceptional care close to home,” said Anna Roth, President and CEO of Tahoe Forest Health District. “This honor is a direct reflection of our dedicated staff, physicians, and care teams who show up every day with compassion, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence.”

The recognition is based on results from the HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) survey, which captures patient experience data. The most recent results include survey responses collected between July 2023 and June 2024.