Tahoe Forest Health System, Nevada County Public Health confirm case of active tuberculosis (TB) exposure

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System, in coordination with Nevada County Public Health, has identified a confirmed case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a patient who received care at our facilities between May 1, 2025 and October 25, 2025.

Upon confirmation, TFHS immediately implemented infection-control precautions and began working with Public Health officials to identify and notify any individuals who may have been exposed. All known patients who meet the exposure criteria have been identified and contacted directly. TFHS and Public Health are now working to identify and reach out to any visitors or guests who may have accompanied those patients during the potential exposure period.

The patient received on-going care at TFHS over a period of several months prior to being diagnosed with TB. Records indicate that as many as 400 patients and staff may have been in proximity to the individual during that time.

“The good news is that we generally know where the patient was within our facilities, and who else was present at the same time,” said Dr. Brian Evans, Chief Medical Officer for TFHS. “The risk of infection from casual contact is very low. TB is treatable and curable with medicine, especially when caught early. We encourage you to get tested if you show any signs or symptoms of TB.”

This potential exposure may have occurred in Primary Care, Urgent Care, the Cancer Center, Palliative Care, Outpatient Physical Therapy, the Emergency Department, and Ambulatory Surgery. Anyone who has not received a notification but believes they may have been exposed is encouraged to contact Tahoe Forest Health System’s Quality Department at (530) 582-6654 for more information.

Symptoms of active TB can include a persistent cough, fever, unexpected weight loss, night sweats and fatigue.

TB bacteria can live inside a person for months or years without causing symptoms. It can spread when a person who has developed symptoms coughs or breathes out droplets containing the bacteria, particularly in an enclosed space over a long period of time, such as several hours.

Testing is the only way to know if someone was infected after a TB exposure. While the risk of contracting TB is very low, the testing is being advised for individuals that meet both criteria:

Those who were potentially in contact with the patient for several hours while on TFHS premises, AND

Individuals considered at higher risk for infection (e.g. very young < 5 years old, elderly, or have compromised immune system)

TFHS is working closely with Nevada County Public Health to ensure that appropriate testing and follow-up are completed.

For more information about tuberculosis, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at http://www.cdc.gov/tb .