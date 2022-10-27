Tahoe Forest Health System ranks best in price transparency

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System has been named among 104 health systems in the U.S. with the best price transparency score by Turquoise Health . Nearly 5,000 hospitals that provide a machine-readable file with pricing information online were analyzed.

Turquoise Health, a health technology company, recently released its first Price Transparency Impact Report that rates hospitals and health systems on their compliance to the federal requirement of publishing pricing information — such as payer negotiated rates, list price and cash price — online on the services they provide. Based on seven different subcategories, Turquoise Health gave a transparency score on a scale from one to five, with five being the most transparent. Tahoe Forest Health System received a score of five.

Tahoe Forest Health System is one of three health systems in California to achieve the highest score.

“We believe transparency on the cost of our health care services is important,” said Harry Weis, president and CEO for Tahoe Forest Health System. “By providing accessible pricing information and resources that can help our patients better understand charges and compare costs, they can make the best, informed decisions on their health care.”

Pricing information for Tahoe Forest Health System can be found under the “Patient Resources” tab at http://www.tfhd.com .

For a more accurate estimate of the cost of care, patients can contact financial counselors by email at financialcounselors@tfhd.com , or by phone at 530-582-6458.