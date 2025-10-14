Tahoe Forest Health System receives BETA HEART and Zero Harm awards

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Hospital and Incline Village Community Hospital have once again been recognized by Beta Healthcare Group, a leading professional liability insurer of hospitals, for their longstanding commitment to patient safety, transparency, and high-quality care.

For the sixth consecutive year, both hospitals achieved all five domain validations in the BETA HEART program, a distinction that demonstrates their culture of safety and accountability. The BETA HEART (Healing, Empathy, Accountability, Resolution, Trust) program is a multi-year, collaborative initiative designed to support hospitals in building systems of transparency and continuous learning.

Key elements of the BETA HEART program include:

Conducting regular culture of safety surveys with structured debriefs to elevate staff and physician voices.

Rapid identification and response to potential harm events.

Event investigations using a fair, just culture framework.

Open and compassionate communication with patients and families.

Emotional support for healthcare team members impacted by adverse events.

A structured process for early resolution in cases of medical error.

“Achieving all five BETA HEART validations for six consecutive years is a true testament to our staff’s commitment to excellence,” said Anna Roth, President and CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System. “I’m incredibly proud of our team for continuing to raise the bar for quality and trust in patient care.” In addition to the BETA HEART recognition, both Tahoe Forest Hospital and Incline Village Community Hospital earned Tier 1 and Tier 2 status, the highest recognition, for over 10 years of participation in the BETA Zero Harm programs: