Tahoe Forest Health System recognized as a certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System has been recognized as a Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence™ in the National Quality Measures for Breast Centers Program™ (NQMBC™), the highest level of recognition offered by the National Consortium of Breast Centers (NCBC). The certification is awarded to breast centers that demonstrate excellence in quality performance and accountability through rigorous data collection and benchmarking against national standards.

“We are honored to be awarded this prestigious designation,” said Anna Roth, Tahoe Forest Health System President & CEO, “which reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of breast health care to our patients and our community.”

In today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, providing consistent, high-quality care while managing resources effectively is essential. Achieving Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence™ status confirms that Tahoe Forest Health System not only meets but exceeds national quality standards. It further reflects the organization’s investment in the latest technologies, clinical best practices, and a culture of continuous learning.

“Earning the Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence™ designation reflects not only our commitment to meeting the highest national standards, but also our endless drive to exceed them,” said Michael McGarry, Chair, Tahoe Forest Board of Directors. “This certification ensures every patient receives exceptional care backed by the best practices, latest innovations, and a shared passion for making a difference in our community.”

The National Quality Measures for Breast Centers™ program was created using over a decade of research and now includes more than 33 National Quality Indicators™ that define, measure, and advance quality performance in breast health care. For more information about the NQMBC™ Program, visit http://www.nqmbc.org .