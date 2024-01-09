Tahoe Forest Health System recognized as leader in patient, employee experience within the healthcare industry

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced that it has been named a 2023 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. The awards won are part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience and employee experience.

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award®, Tahoe Forest Health System’s Emergency Department and Inpatient Services are in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. Additionally, the Incline Village Community Hospital is among the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering employee experience, also earning the Guardian of Excellence Award®.

“By putting the well-being of both our patients and staff at the forefront on a daily basis, our organization exemplifies dedication to our workforce and the communities we serve,” said Harry Weis, President and CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System. “These awards reflect our commitment to upholding a culture of continuous improvement and innovation across the human experience, raising the bar for healthcare standards.”

Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

To learn more about Tahoe Forest Health System’s Emergency Department and Inpatient Services, and the Incline Village Community Hospital, visit http://www.tfhd.com .