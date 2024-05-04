Tahoe Forest Health System secures long-term lease on former Rite Aid space
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce they have secured a long-term lease on the space formerly occupied by Rite Aid Truckee in the Gateway Center. The 21,000 square foot building, located at 11230 Donner Pass Road, has been vacant since Rite Aid closed its doors in December 2023.
“In our continuous pursuit to make health care convenient for our community, we are excited about the possibilities this new space opens up for us,” said Harry Weis, President and CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System. “This building will give us greater flexibility in providing a larger array of services to the public. And it has the additional benefit of being centrally located, with easy parking and access.”
No plans for what will occupy the space have been announced; however, the Health System is working to determine which services will be most beneficial to the community at this location.
